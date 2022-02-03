Over £24,000 awarded to SVGA as part of the Windrush community fund

St Vincent & The Grenadines & Friends Association (SVGA) in Reading will receive over £24,000 to raise awareness of the Windrush Schemes, the Home Secretary has announced today.

The organisation, one of 13 organisations to receive funding through the Windrush Community Fund, will be organising a range of exciting events and activities to promote the Windrush schemes.

These include a public launch in early March, followed by a series of Windrush community workshops, community group meetings, participating in the Reading Community Carnival, an outdoor music extravaganza, a theatrical production and a Thanks & Praise service where we will be honouring the Windrush elders who have made notable contributions to the local community in Reading.

The £500,000 Windrush Community Fund allows community and grassroots organisations to bid up to £25,000 to deliver projects to help raise awareness of the Windrush Scheme (documentation) and Windrush Compensation Scheme.

SVGA Special Projects Officer, Pol Exeter said:

“We are delighted to have secured funding from the Windrush Community Fund.

“We are keen to play our part to help those in our community here in Reading get the help they need.

“It’s so important that everyone eligible for compensation is able to get it, as it could make a big difference to their lives.”

This comes on the same day that the new statistics show over £41 million has been paid or offered to the Windrush generation through the Compensation Scheme. Over £35 million has been paid to 940 members of the Windrush Generation.

Minister for Safe and Legal Migration, Kevin Foster said:

“This is another significant landmark and shows we are delivering on our commitment to those who are owed compensation. Since the scheme was overhauled, we have been able to get more money out more quickly.

“However, I know there is more to do and I will not rest until everyone who was wronged by successive governments has received what is now due to them.

“That is why the Community Fund is so important, to increase the number of people we can reach and encourage to apply for compensation.”

This is the second round of funding which has being awarded from the £500,000 Community Fund. The 13 organisations selected to receive money from the Fund have been chosen to reach different groups of people in different areas across the country.

The department has worked with the independent grant administrator, Voice4Change-England and the Windrush Working Group on the fund.

The first round of funding was allocated in April 2021 and 14 organisations received funding. One of the organisations which received funding was Collage Arts, a charity which have produced animations and videos which have been promoted on radio and social channels. It’s specifically been looking to engage a younger audience, empowering them to support older members of the community.

Phase 1 project delivery continues with some unique and innovative projects including links with local museums, infomercials and community events to both engage communities and raise awareness of the Windrush Schemes.

Further information on Phase 1 projects can be found at Windrush Community Fund Phase 1: projects – GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)