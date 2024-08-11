SVGBF Inaugural Ceremony for DNSS Set for August 12

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Basketball Federation (SVGBF) will have an inaugural ceremony for its Development of a National Sporting System (DNSS) initiative. The opening would take place on Monday, August 12, 2024, at the New Montrose Hard Court, beginning at 9 a.m.

The DNSS is funded by both the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Olympic Committee. The program would be conducted in two stages: grassroots basketball and 3×3 basketball.

Phase 1—GGrassroots basketball, led by FIBA-certified Coach Nelson Isley from the USA, will take place from August 12th to August 18th, 2024. This phase comprises coach training for coaches, parents, teachers, young and veteran players, and anybody else interested in coaching basketball. A two-day celebration for children under 12 will take place on August 15th and 16th.

Phase 2—3X3 basketball—would be run by FIBA-certified referee Glenn Tuitt from the United States and facilitated by Mrs. Elka Jimenez from the Dominican Republic. This phase will run from August 19th to August 24th, 2024. Phase 2 includes a referee and game official seminar for anyone interested in refereeing and becoming game or table officials, as well as a two-day 3×3 festival on August 22nd and 23rd.