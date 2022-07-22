SVGCC Agriculture and Entrepreneurship students give back

Students of the Agriculture Science and Entrepreneurship Programme give back to the community on Thursday, 21st July 2022. as they handed over one harvesting crate each of cucumbers to the Lewis Punnett Home, The Mental Home, and Thompsom’s Home.

The students elaborated on the importance of not only food security but also the importance of Nutrition Security. The Student Manage Enterprise is an integral component of the programme as the Division of Technical and Vocational Education aims to address food sustainability security and nutrition through programmes and activities within the Hospitality and Agricultural Department.

In the upcoming semester the Agriculture and Entrepreneurship students plan to engage the Sion Hill Government school in Agriculture activities at the primary school’s compound, from planting, and harvesting to a small component of value addition, themed “Neighbour Lets Grow Together” – a back yard approach to food security that would supplement their school feeding programme.

This semester the Students of the Agriculture Science and Entrepreneurship programme engaged in protected agriculture with of the establishment of crops in two large poly tunnels that comprises of crops such as cucumbers, tomato, butternut squash and bell peppers, as well as nursery production of a variety of herbs and lastly field crop production of sweet corn and sweet potatoes.

The students would like to thank the general public who continue to support them in their weekly sales.