SVGCC Agriculture Programme offers scholarship opportunities

HELEN’S DAUGHTERS SCHOLARSHIP

Tuition scholarships are being made available for two (2) female students attending the Division of Technical and Vocational Education at the St Vincent Community College engaged in the Agriculture program.

The scholarship is being made available by Helen’s Daughters -a non-profit organisation operating in three countries namely St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and St Kitts and Nevis.

The student’s tuition cost will be covered by the scholarship.

Applicants must be, female, a full-time student of the St. Vincent Community College, must be actively registered in the agriculture program and proof of acceptance in to the college must be provided.

Applicants are required to complete an application form with one passport sized photo, two references from a non-family member explaining the applicant’s financial needs, academic merits and professional aspiration.

For further information, interested students can email Michker Edwards at the Agriculture Department of Division of Technical Vocational Education at [email protected]

