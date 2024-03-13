SVGCC DTVE Graduates 144 in Enrichment Programme

144 SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETE SVGCC ENRICHMENT PROGRAMME

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) Division of Technical and Vocational Education (DTVE) held a graduation ceremony for its 2023–2024 Enrichment Programme cohort.

The ceremony, which was held under the theme “Defying the Odds: A Journey of a Thousand Miles Commences with a Single Step,” recognised 144 people who recently completed four months of training across nine skilled areas:

Introduction to Real Estate and Property Valuation

Front Desk Service for the Hospitality Industry

Solar System Design, Installation, and Maintenance

Basic Architectural Drafting

General Construction Trades and Services

Electrical Installation

Introduction to the Motor Vehicle Air Conditioning System

Events, Conference Planning, and Maintenance

Basic Vehicle Maintenance and Repairs

According to the programme coordinator, Ms. Enka Peters, these technical programmes were offered based on industry employment trends in areas where economic growth is projected in the short to medium term.

Giving brief remarks, Director of the SVGCC, Mr. Nigel Scott, congratulated the graduates and hinted that new programmes are expected to be rolled out soon in various areas, including maritime, while Divisional Dean, Mr. Osborne Bowens, expressed a desire to see more young people taking up training opportunities.

The featured speaker at the ceremony was Mrs. Paulette Primus-Hannaway, Senior Education Officer with responsibility for Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET).

Mrs. Primus-Hannaway commended the SVGCC for delivering the enrichment programmes, noting that they “serve to strengthen the TVET eco-system through access, participation, and certification.”.