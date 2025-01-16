SVGCC Hosts Sessions on AI’s Impact on Education

SVGCC Hosts Discussions on Artificial Intelligence

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) recently held two dynamic sessions on artificial intelligence (AI).

The first event, designed for faculty, delved into the role of AI in education. This discussion sought to demystify AI and addressed questions and concerns about its impact on learning, teaching and academic integrity.

The second session brought together Human Resource (HR) Professionals from organisations across St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The discussion focused on the integration of AI into professional spaces and its implications for the future of work, including recruitment, decision-making and workplace efficiency.

The featured speaker for both events was Mr. Jedidiah Francis, a proud alumnus of the SVGCC, accomplished technologist, AI consultant and guest lecturer at Imperial College and London Business School. Mr. Francis shared his expertise and invaluable insights, sparking thought-provoking conversations on the transformative potential of AI.

The SVGCC is committed to creating opportunities for exploring critical and contemporary issues.