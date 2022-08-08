SVGCC launches Math workshop for Grade Five students

Twenty-five (25) students from Sion Hill Government School, Calliaqua Anglican School, Belair Government School, Brighton Methodist School, and Fair Hall Government School will participate in the workshop, which aims to develop a passion for mathematics through interactive and fun activities.

Nigel Scott, the college’s director, said that we are responding to a need within the country to help students develop a more productive and positive approach to mathematics education.

It is his hope that the programme will expand next year so that more students can participate.

As a result of their two-week stay at SVGCC, Scott called the students “honorary students.”.

During the presentation, featured speaker Kenneth Holder, Principal of Petit Bordel Secondary School, encouraged students to recognize the relevance of mathematics in their daily lives.

Two of our Mathematics Lecturers, Dawn Scott and Samantha Porter, will lead the workshop from August 8th – 19th, 2022, with the generous support of the St. Vincent Cooperative Bank Ltd.