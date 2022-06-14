SVGCC launching two new certificate programmes

The programmes, Occupational Health & Safety at Work and Logistics & Supply Chain Management, will be offered through the Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (DASGS). Both will run for approximately seven (7) weeks.
Application forms can be downloaded from www.svgcc.vc or accessed via any of the college’s divisional offices.
Forms must be submitted directly to the DASGS divisional office at the Villa campus.
The deadline for applications is Friday 24th June 2022.
For additional programme information, such as cost, kindly email [email protected], [email protected] or call 457-4503 ext 325 or ext 352.
Source :
SVGCC