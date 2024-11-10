SVGCC Offers Essential Skills for Parents at Upcoming Literacy Workshop

SVGCC Offers Free Literacy Workshop for Parents

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), through its Centre of General and Continuing Education and Division of Teacher Education, is pleased to offer a free one-day literacy workshop for parents.

The workshop which takes place on 14th November 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the SVGCC Villa Campus, is designed to equip parents with skills and strategies to support their children’s literacy development. Key areas to be covered include conducting informal reading assessments, monitoring comprehension, and supporting writing skills.

This initiative reflects the SVGCC’s commitment to community development and recognises the essential role of parental involvement in fostering literacy, a vital factor in a child’s educational success. By empowering parents, the workshop aims to establish a stronger literacy foundation for young learners.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to register HERE More information can be obtained by calling 457-4503, or sending an email to [email protected].