SVGCC students receive $8,000 in bursaries from ECGC Foundation

The Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies (ECGC) Foundation Inc. recently awarded bursaries to eight SVG Community College students.

Donations totalling $8,000 will be used to help students with the costs associated with their studies, such as fees, transportation, books, etc.

In his address, Dixton Findlay, director of the ECGC Foundation, urged awardees to take advantage of opportunities presented to them as they strive towards success and reminded them that not only their ability will determine their success in life, but also their attitude. Nigel Scott, Director – SVGCC, encouraged students to remember the institution’s motto: “Nothing limits excellence”.

The awardees this year include Zoe Hayne, Turtara Saxon, and Kyla Thomas, who are pursuing AAS Business Studies: Sales & Marketing, Stanislaus Gomes and Devere James, who are pursuing AAS Electrical Engineering Technology, and Kyle Alfonso, Zizzy Roberts, and Keriann John, who are pursuing AAS Agricultural Science & Entrepreneurship.

This is the sixth year the ECGC Foundation has provided bursaries to DTVE students.