SVGCF Donates To National Parks Authority And SVG Fisheries Services

PR – St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF), in response to the National Volcano recovery efforts following the La Soufriere eruption in April 2021, handed over some much-needed water quality testing supplies, to the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority and the Fisheries Services St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This intervention was made possible through a donations to the SVGCF from the Bahamas Protected Areas Fund-(BPAF) in the amount of US $2,500, and a private donor (the Apatu family) in the amount of XCD $2,070.00.

The SVGCF and BPAF are part of a network of National Conservation Trust Funds (NCTFs) in the region which forms the Caribbean Sustainable Finance Architecture in partnership with the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund (CBF).

All NCTF’s have the similar mandate of providing long-term sustainable finance for their respective national biodiversity and natural resources management priorities, including sustainable livelihoods.

The SVGCF will further assist these key government agencies with recovery efforts across St. Vincent and the Grenadines through a Volcano Recovery Grant.

This grant will provide funding in the amount of USD $180,000.00 to be used among the three agencies for the purpose of supporting rehabilitation through the national and local ecosystem assessments and other conservation efforts that meet the SVGCF objectives following the April 2021 eruption of La Soufriere Volcano, in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.