SVGCF thanks Wilson and Belmar for years of service

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) held an appreciation and farewell dinner for Andrew Wilson and Yasa Belmar on August 11th, 2022.

The dinner at the Paradise Beach Hotel was held in honour of their years of service as SVGCF board members.

Andrew Wilson served as the Company Secretary/Treasurer on the SVGCF Board from 2016-2022. In addition, he played a key role in setting up the SVGCF. From 2020 to 2022, Yasa Belmar served as a director at the SVGCF.

According to the SVGCF, both had dedicated years to preserving our natural resources, conserving biodiversity, and conserving the environment.