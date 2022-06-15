SVGCGS youth development summer programme 2022

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Coast Guard Service (SVGCGS), in collaboration with the Bank of St. Vincent and Grenadines, Sagicor Life Incorporated, and Wind and Sea Tours Ltd., will be conducting its Annual Youth Development Summer Programme from Monday, July 11, 2022.

The programme is geared toward uplifting our youths and caters for participants between the ages of 14 and 18. This year’s programme will be held under the theme “Shaping our youths for life’s high seas” and will cover a wide variety of topics.

The SVGCGS wishes to inform the general public that the forms for this year’s Youth Development Summer Programme will be available from Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Coast Guard Base in Calliaqua. Forms can be collected between 09:00 am and 4:00 pm by parents or guardians of persons wishing to attend this year’s programme. Forms are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.