SVGFF announces provisional squad for Women’s Nations League Qualifiers

The National Senior Women’s Team, “Lady Heat”, is currently in deep preparations for the upcoming 2023 Nations League Women’s Qualifiers. The team has secured a place in League B, Group C where they will compete against Bermuda, the Dominican Republic, and Barbados.

Lady Heat has diligently readied themselves for a series of high-intensity home and away matches.

The fixture schedule is as follows:

Friday, September 22nd: Barbados vs. SVG

Tuesday, September 26th: SVG vs. Bermuda

Friday, October 27th: SVG vs. Dominican Republic

Tuesday, October 31st: Dominican Republic vs. SVG

Friday, December 1st: Bermuda vs. SVG

Tuesday, December 5th: SVG vs. Barbados

The management team includes Head Coach Mr. Cornelius Huggins, Assistant Coach Shelley Browne and Jason Waldron and Goalkeeper Coach Melvin Andrews.

In an effort to maximize their performance, the team follows a rigorous training schedule, along with the senior men’s team. Daily intensive training takes place at the Brighton Technical Centre, with Wednesdays and Sundays reserved as rest days. From this training group, a final 20-man squad will be selected for each match.

The training squad comprises of:

Goalkeepers: Altica Benn, Ashanta Browne, Tishana James, Marsha Marshall, Hanna Charles

Forwards: Jomeilia Alexander, Aaliyah Anderson, Areka Hooper, Arima Kandice Franklyn, Arriel Delpleche, Faith-Marie Rawlins

Defenders: Ikeya Providence, Zeyana Charles, Samayaa Connell, Ashka Haynes, Rae Dawn Nanton, Rudique Cyrus, Kendra Isles, Ettrisha Jeffrey, Derecia Michael, Melanie Stowe, Shanyah Peters

Midfielders: Asanteni Nandi Charles, Denella Creese, Aleyka Shallow, Dionte Delpeche, Jenicia Jackson, Asha Richards, Kitanna Richards, Shannell Lampkin, Kristiane Wyllie, Delecisa Michael, Jessicia Miller, Kyante’ Warren, Kacy-Ann Providence, Kizzy-Ann Providence, Hannah Felix

As Lady Heat embarks on this exciting journey, we extend a heartfelt invitation to the entire nation to rally behind our national team. Together, we can create history and raise the profile of football in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The SVG Football Federation remains steadfast in its commitment to investing in the development of our players for the future of football in our nation.