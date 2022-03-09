SVGFF concludes their Concacaf C License coaching course this week

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation will be concluding their Concacaf C License Coaching Course this week, with a total of twenty–two (22) participants. It ran over a six (6) month period that launched on the 19th October with a combination of practical sessions and theoretical sessions via the Zoom platform.

The Concacaf B License course is also scheduled for completion this week with a total of three (3) participants. Both levels of certification will be assessed by Mr. Lenny Lake, the FIFA Regional Technical Consultant. Mr. Lake arrived in the country on Monday 7th March.

A new C License Course commenced on 21st February, 2022 with a total of twelve (12) participants. It is presently being offered to coaches of the Premier, First, and Second Divisions with a maximum of twenty-five (25) participants.

The course aims to elevate the standards of football through the education and development of coaches. It will be spearheaded by Mr. Theon Gordon, The Director of Technical Matters with support from the following instructors Mr. Kendale Mercury, Alfred Grant, Wayde Jackson, Andrew Bramble, Ralph Stowe, and Roxell John.

The Concacaf B License course is not currently facilitated through the Football Federation but by Concacaf itself. It is the highest level of certification that Concacaf offers.