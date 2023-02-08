SVGFF expresses shock at the killing of United FC player Keron Hadaway

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is shocked and deeply saddened by the events of Tuesday 07th February 20023, which resulted in the passing of Avenues United FC player Mr. Keron Hadaway.

Mr. Hadaway, a talented and passionate footballer also made his contribution, representing the Senior Male Team in 2014 for the Windward Island Football Tournament (WIFA).

The SVGFF fraternity extends heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, his club and teammates of Keron at this most difficult time.

The SVGFF also takes this opportunity to express our abhorrence to all acts of violence in our society.