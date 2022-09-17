SVGFF is recruiting talent for the U20 and Senior Women’s national teams

The SVGFF Scouting team is now recruiting fresh talent for the U20 and Senior Women’s National Teams.

Training will be done every Tuesday and Thursday beginning this Tuesday, September 20th at 4:00 pm at various venues:

The venues listed below are selected to target each zone.

Zone 1: Golden Grove Playing Field

Zone 2: Sion Hill Playing Field

Zone 3: Grieggs Playing Field

Zone 4: Mt. Young Playing Field

All Clubs and Players nationwide are invited to try out at their nearest zone as the SVGFF continues to strive for the holistic development of our technical programs.