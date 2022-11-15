SVGFF suspends footballer for 36 months, club fined EC$1000

Decision on SV United vs Greiggs FC Incident

The following decision was made by the Disciplinary Committee regarding the incident that occurred during a match played on November 6, 2022, at the Chilli Playing Field. Greiggs FC and SV United FC participated in the SVGFF National Club Championships’ 1st Division.

The incident occurred mainly between Shemorie Baptiste player #2 the person registered on the match card of Greiggs FC and the match referee Mr. Rohan Primus.

The Player: is immediately suspended from participating in all of the SVGFF-sanctioned football activities for the next 36 months and must participate in all the prescribed remedies of the Disciplinary Committee in order for him to resume his football career.

The Club: is fined the sum of $1,000 XCD to be paid before their next scheduled game. A Conditional Suspension of the team for the rest 2022/23 season of National Club Championships. Any violation by any player or official of Greiggs FC that brings the game into disrepute for the balance of the 2022/23 season will see the immediate enforcement of a ban that will prevent the Club’s participation in SVGFF-sanctioned football activities for twelve months.`

The Club must submit two (2) members of their club or Community to the Referee Association for training.

Referee Restitution: The club shall reimburse all of the Match Referee’s medical expenses.

Conflict Resolution: Club must participate in a sanctioned Conflict Resolution intervention over the next 6 months. The workshop shall be organized through or with the knowledge of the SVGFF.

Source : SVGFF