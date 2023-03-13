SVGGS to host the National French Spelling Bee & Expo on March 20th

ST VINCENT GRAMMAR SCHOOL HOSTS ANNUAL FRENCH SPELLING BEE AND EXPO

The Francophone countries and culture will be on display as the St. Vincent Grammar School hosts its annual French Spelling Bee and Expo at the Methodist Church Hall on Monday 20 March 2023, beginning at 9 a.m.

This year’s staging will include a new feature; a showcase of fashion, thus the modified brand “The National French Spelling Bee, Expo and Fashion Show.”

According to Mr. Junior Drigo – French teacher and coordinator of the event; eight schools, an increase from last year’s three schools, will be participating in this year’s activity. They are:

Bishop’s College Kingstown

Central Leeward Secondary

Georgetown Secondary

Clair Dacon Secondary

Joseph’s Convent Kingstown

Vincent Girls’ High School – defending champions

Vincent Grammar School

Union Island Secondary

The “Defile de Mode,” French for fashion show, will form part of the official opening of the day and fourteen schools will exhibit national wear of various French countries. A special presentation of awards to seven outstanding French teachers will be the highlight of the first part of the day.

Following the official ceremony, students will participate in the preliminary round of the Spelling Bee, with the top four schools advancing to the final round.

On display at the expo will be food from French countries as well as replicas of French monuments, etc.

The first French Spelling Bee and Expo was held in 2019.