SVGHTA Launches Job Initiative to Support Hurricane Beryl Affected Workers

The President, Board of Directors and the wider membership of the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association express deep concern for, and sympathize with those who have suffered tremendous losses created by the recent passage of Hurricane Beryl.

In an effort at contributing to helping to rebuild our country, the SVGHTA has initiated a programme in which it is inviting persons affected by the hurricane through job losses, the opportunity to apply for vacancies presently existing within membership establishments.

President Isola Giddings of Grenadine House believes strongly in this initiative and stated “The overall support to our initiative from our members is pleasing, and we will continue to share available vacancies and encourage persons especially from the Grenadines to apply. We wish all candidates the best, as we look forward to more positive responses.”

Information on existing vacancies may be obtained from the SVGHTA’s Secretariat.

First consideration will be given to employees of members whose operations have been severely impacted by the hurricane.

This programme is open only to unemployed nationals and legal residents.