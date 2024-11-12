SVGHTA Set to Delight Food Lovers with Restaurant Week 2024

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Gears Up for Restaurant Week 2024

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA) announces Restaurant Week, taking place from November 17th -23rd, 2024. This much-anticipated event highlights the vibrant and diverse culinary landscape of SVG, with restaurants and dining venues across the islands participating in a celebration of food, culture, and community. This year’s event will feature a special appearance by internationally acclaimed chef James Cochran, whose family roots trace back to St. Vincent and the Caribbean.

Chef Cochran, with a heritage blending SVG and Glasgow, Scotland, grew up by the sea in Whitstable, Kent. His diverse background is evident in his unique and innovative approach to cuisine. With a remarkable journey that includes time at Wheeler’s Oyster Bar, London’s two-Michelin-starred The Ledbury under the tutelage of chef Brett Graham, and a successful tenure at Michelin-starred gastropub The Harwood Arms, Chef Cochran has made a name for himself. His London flagship restaurant, 12:51, has earned him prestigious awards, including BBC’s Great British Menu (2018 and 2020) and the title of Eater London Chef of the Year. Chef Cochran’s widely celebrated scotch bonnet jam can be found in Asda and Sainsbury’s across the UK, bringing a taste of his unique Caribbean influence to homes nationwide.

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) has voiced enthusiastic support for this year’s Restaurant Week. Recognizing the value of culinary tourism, SVGTA is eager to see the event grow and flourish, positioning SVG as a premier destination for food lovers. “Restaurant Week 2024 offers the perfect opportunity to showcase our islands’ culinary talent and vibrant food culture,” said Annette Mark, CEO at the St.Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Association. “We are delighted to support SVGHTA in this endeavour and look forward to welcoming both locals and international visitors to experience the flavours of SVG.”

Participating restaurants this year include:

Hotel Alexandrina

Grenadine House

Paradise Beach Hotel

Sunset Shores Hotel

Young Island Resort

Jack’s Beach Bar

Vee Jay’s Restaurant

ADA Restaurant

Myah’s Hotel

Moonshine Restaurant

Signature Restaurant, Bar & Lounge

La Vue Hotel

Cobblestone Inn

Driftwood Restaurant & Lounge

Mangoz Restaurant & Bar

Summer Rose Bar & Lounge

Captain Lano Restaurant & Bar

French Verandah Restaurant

Soho House

Bequia Plantation House

Chill’n Bounty

Frangipani Hotel

Sugar and Spice Cafe

Wafulasun Sports Bar

Coconut Grove

The Loft (Blue Lagoon)

Fig Tree

Basil at Villa

Dawn’s Cafe

Basil’s Bar- Kingstown

Spring Hotel Bequia

Adding a sense of friendly competition, the SVGHTA will honour exceptional talent with Recognition Awards in categories like:

Best Cocktail Mixologist

Best Original Beverage

Best Waitstaff

Best Food Presentation

Restaurant with Most Likes

Most Engaged Diner

Restaurant Week promises an exciting lineup of events and experiences, allowing visitors and locals to immerse themselves in SVG’s culinary culture while enjoying unique dishes, carefully crafted cocktails, and the island’s renowned hospitality. For more information, please view on Instagram and Facebook at @svghotels.