SVGMA Joins CDRC, Expanding Regional Motorsport

St. Vincent & the Grenadines Joins the Caribbean Drag Racing Championship

The Caribbean Drag Racing Championship (CDRC) proudly announces that the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Motorsport Association (SVGMA) has officially joined the championship, becoming the seventh participating country alongside Barbados, Grenada, Guyana, St. Lucia, Trinidad & Tobago, and Jamaica.

The inclusion of SVGMA marks a significant milestone in the championship’s ongoing expansion, further solidifying the Caribbean’s reputation as a premier hub for drag racing.

“The initiative by the St. Vincent Motorsport Association is backed by the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports, Dr. Orando Brewster, who has pledged government support for the upcoming championship events. St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ top drag racers are thrilled to compete in the Caribbean Drag Racing Championship finals, scheduled to take place in Jamaica in January 2026,” stated SVGMA.

Chris Elliott, member of the FiA Drag Racing Commission, extended congratulations, stating, “Congratulations to the SVG Motorsport Association on becoming part of the Caribbean Drag Racing Championship (CDRC)! Your commitment to growing drag racing in the region is truly commendable, and we are excited to work together, creating friendly rivalries, and continue to unite drag racing communities across the Caribbean. Welcome to the CDRC family.”

Stephen Gunter, Chairman of the Jamaica Millennium Motoring Club, which spearheads the CDRC, welcomed SVGMA and acknowledged the role of the St. Vincent & the Grenadines Ministry of Youth and Sports in facilitating their entry. “We are grateful for the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in St. Vincent & the Grenadines, which has enabled SVGMA to become a part of this growing regional motorsport championship. With this latest addition, the CDRC now proudly features seven participating countries, making for an even more thrilling and competitive series.”

The Caribbean Drag Racing Championship continues to set the standard for regional motorsport competition. As a closed competition, racers are invited by their National Sporting Authority (ASN) to represent their country at no cost of entry. The CDRC follows an innovative points-based system where racers accumulate points by competing in three of their locally staged national events. The top 16 competitors in each class across all participating countries will then be invited to the Championship Final in Jamaica in January 2026. The competition features two highly competitive classes: Pro Street (10.999 to 10.000 seconds) and Pro Race (9.999 to 9.000 seconds). Winners will receive trophies, prize money, and additional rewards for their respective ASNs.

With St. Vincent & the Grenadines now part of the championship, the stage is set for an electrifying season of competition, showcasing the best drag racing talent the Caribbean has to offer.