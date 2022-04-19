SVGPSU President Elroy Boucher reelected

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Public Service Union (SVGPSU) members concluded two days of voting for the Biennial Elections on the 6th and 7th of April 2022. As part of the next two-year biennium, the SVGPSU is pleased to announce its newly elected executive committee.

The executive committee is composed of the following members:

Mr Elroy Boucher – President

Mrs Gweneth Baptiste Stoddard – First Vice President

Mrs Lanique Findlay – Providence – Second Vice President

Mr Gary Lewis – Treasurer

Mrs Des-Rita Gilkes Boucher – Assistant Secretary

Mrs Shelly-Ann Alexander Ross – General Secretary

Mrs Kathleen Nanton – Davis – Grievance Officer

Mrs Anastacia Wickham – Caesar – Women’s Chair

As we strive for a brighter future, the new executive is ready to serve the members diligently.