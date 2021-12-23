SVG’s COVID-19 Death Leaps To 81

COVID-19 DEATHS

Two (2) new deaths were recorded over the reporting period. A 71-year-old male died at home after a respiratory illness and tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday 21st December 2021 as part of the postmortem assessment. This patient was determined to have died from COVID pneumonia.

A 26-year-old male with underlying conditions tested positive for COVID-19 on December 14th, 2021, was admitted to the isolation ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital and died on the 22nd December 2021 of COVID-19 pneumonia.

Both patients were unvaccinated. Their deaths bring the death toll from COVID-19 to eight-one (81).

New Cases

Eleven (11) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from one hundred and forty-six (146) samples collected on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 7.5%. Twenty-three (23) new rapid antigen-positive results were reported from flu clinics on December 21st, 2021.

Seven (7) new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from forty-nine (49) samples collected on Wednesday, December 22nd, 2021, resulting in a positivity of 14.3%. Twenty (20) new rapid antigen results were reported from flu clinics on December 22nd, 2021.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

There is currently one (1) patient admitted for COVID-19 at the Argyle Isolation Facility. The patient is unvaccinated. Nine (9) patients are admitted to the COVID-19 ward at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. All are unvaccinated.

COVID-19 SUMMARY

Fourteen (14) recoveries were noted over the reporting period. Five hundred and ninety-six (596) cases are currently active and eighty-one (81) persons with COVID-19 have died. Five thousand eight hundred and twenty-eight (5828) cases of COVID-19 and five thousand and one hundred and fifty-one (5151) recoveries have been recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines since March 2020.

In view of the confirmed presence of the Delta, Mu and Gamma variants in the community and the significant increase in the number of new infections, transmission, severe COVID-19 disease and deaths, strict enforcement and compliance with all protocols and recommendations by everyone is strongly recommended. The correct and consistent use of masks, avoidance of crowds, physical distancing, proper hand sanitizing and immunization with available vaccines have all been proven to significantly reduce the risk of being infected, getting sick and or dying from the COVID-19 virus.