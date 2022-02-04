SVG’s first shipment of Medicinal Cannabis arrives in Germany

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) has become the first country in the Eastern Caribbean to export medicinal cannabis. On Tuesday the 18th of January, 2022, the island’s first export, comprising 110 pounds of dried cannabis flower, left SVG and subsequently arrived in Germany.

Present at the Argyle International Airport (AIA) to observe the departure of the shipment was the Minister of Agriculture et al., Hon Saboto Caesar, Staff of the Medicinal Cannabis Authority (MCA), and officials of the exporting company, Caribbean Cannabis Company Ltd., trading as Medicinal.

Lauding the activity as historic, Minister Caesar stated that “today is a proud day for all of St. Vincent and the Grenadines”. He said that our unique volcanic soil, hardworking traditional cultivators, significant investment in science, technology as well as training, and comprehensive legislative framework have created an environment that is ideal for a Modern Medicinal Wellness Industry to blossom. The Minister of Agriculture took the opportunity to encourage member states of the Caribbean to collaborate in order to maximize the benefits of this lucrative industry.

CEO of the MCA, Dr Jerrol Thompson, stated that the export followed approval by the Cabinet of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the issuance of an Export Certificate to Caribbean Cannabis Company Ltd on January 5, 2022. The granting of the Export Certificate followed the issuance of a corresponding Import Certificate by the German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, both of which are necessary for medicinal cannabis products to enter Germany, Dr Thompson said. The MCA’s CEO commended Caribbean Cannabis Company Ltd. on its momentous achievement, noting that the company has worked assiduously to create a quality production infrastructure that successfully passed an audit of EU-GACP (Good Agricultural and Collection Practice). The company has also launched several products locally that have allowed physicians to treat dozens of patients suffering with qualifying medical conditions, and is building out supply chains with traditional cultivators, Dr Thompson reported.

Highlighting the importance of quality and safety, Technology Specialist at the MCA, Dr Jean-Saville Cummings, stated that an assessment of the biochemical profile of the cannabis material, captured in the form of a Certificate of Analysis, also formed a critical part of the requirements to export. He added that the recent operationalization of the Analytical Service Provider Facility in Rivulet was crucial in this regard. This first-of-its-kind facility in the Caribbean is being operated by Caribbean Gold Standard Labs as part of a public-private partnership supporting the industry and is already receiving local and regional inquiries for testing of medicinal cannabis as well as other agricultural and industrial commodities, Dr Cummings confirmed.

Expressing gratitude for the support provided by key stakeholders, Chief Operating Officer at the MCA, Mr Terral Mapp, listed the Argyle International Airport, the Customs and Excise Department, Invest SVG, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, the Ministries of Agriculture and Finance, among other agencies, as being integral in the export process. This first successful shipment is anticipated to be followed by others as the Caribbean Cannabis Company Ltd. and other licensed producers expand their operations in 2022 and beyond, Mr Mapp added.