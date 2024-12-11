SVG’s new port to be completed by mid-2025

PORT PROJECT STILL ON SCHEDULE

Almost 80 percent of the US 170-million-dollar Port Modernization Project is completed. This is according to Minister of Urban Development Hon. Benarva Browne, who made a tour of site on Tuesday December 10th 2024.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Minister Browne noted that the port project is on target to be fully completed by the first half of 2025.

“By end of year the project should be 82 percent, so that leads us to the home stretch, which the employees are working tirelessly to meet the target…this year has been a challenging year for the project, however they have been able to maneuver the situation,” the Minister said.

The Minister added that since Hurricane Beryl caused significant damage to the old port, the completion of the new port would be welcomed.

The Port Modernisation Project is the second largest capital project in this country’s history and upon completion, is expected to be one of the most thriving ports in the Southern Caribbean.