Get ready for the largest outdoor light extravaganza at the St. Vincent Botanical Garden. From December 15th to 23rd, 2024, the garden will be transformed into a magical wonderland of lights.

The Nine Nights of Lights takes place in the Botanical Gardens. The event provides patrons with an opportunity to enjoy the historic site outside of its usual day time operations.

The entertainment which caters to total crowd participation is themed: Caroling and Game Night; Dance Night; Gospel Night; Drumming and Storytelling Night; Movie Night; Steel Pan Night; and Drama and Comedy Night.