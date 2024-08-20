“Reparations Diplomacy”: SVG’s Opportunity to Redefine South-South Cooperation

August 23rd marks the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, a day of profound significance for both the Caribbean and Africa. This day calls us to remember not only the historical atrocities but also the deep-seated and ongoing effects of slavery and colonisation on public health, economic development, and cultural heritage in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), CARICOM, and Africa.

SVG is uniquely positioned to advance “Reparations Diplomacy,” which we view as a strategic approach for SVG to build bilateral relationships with African nations, rooted in shared history, culture, and present-day post-colonial challenges.

Reparations Diplomacy – a novel concept – rests on two fundamental pillars: collective advocacy for reparations and the pursuit of deeper South-South economic cooperation.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves already has a strong voice on the issue of slavery reparations in both regional and international forums, notably helping to establish the CARICOM Reparations Commission in 2013, which in 2020, adopted its Ten Point Plan for Reparatory Justice, a landmark framework to guide the region’s reparation efforts.

Pursuing a deliberate policy of Reparations Diplomacy could amplify Prime Minister Gonsalves’ global call for reparations while broadening mutually-beneficial links between SVG and the Global South towards an important objective – unshackling our region from the legacy of slavery and colonialism, which continue to undermine social and economic development.

One of the most ambitious reparations initiatives under Prime Minister Gonsalves’ leadership is the proposed ABCD Commission, which aims to unite Africa, Brazil, the Caribbean, and the African Diaspora under a dedicated UN Commission. Prime Minister Gonsalves should lean into reparations advocacy as a means of fostering stronger relationships between the Caribbean and Africa. This is not only a way to address the historical injustices of slavery and colonisation, but also a strategic move to enhance economic and cultural ties.

Leveraging Reparations Diplomacy for economic cooperation offers SVG a gateway to the burgeoning African markets, paving the way for trade relationships that will continue to bring prosperity to both regions. There are significant opportunities for investment, particularly in sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism, where SVG and African nations offer complementary strengths.

Similarly, Reparations Diplomacy can foster cultural and social exchanges, enriching the mutual understanding and respect between the people of SVG and African nations. Increased tourism, educational partnerships, and cultural exchange programmes can strengthen the social fabric of both regions, creating bonds that endure well into the future.

By fully embracing Reparations Diplomacy, SVG has the potential to lead a new era of South-South cooperation, where the Caribbean and Africa collaborate closely to achieve shared goals. This vision is not merely about addressing the past, it is about building a future where Caribbean and African nations work together to drive sustainable development and economic growth.

Prime Minister Gonsalves’ leadership, coupled with a foreign policy approach like Reparations Diplomacy, can serve as a model for other small nations not only to assert themselves globally, but also to forge global friendships that deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

On this International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition, it is crucial for the citizens of SVG to recognise this new opportunity to redefine Caribbean-African relations through the 21st century.

Now is the time for SVG to champion Reparations Diplomacy.

