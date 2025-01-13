SVG’s Public Debt Surges to $2.86 Billion, 16.9% Increase

As of the 30th of September 2024, St. Vincent’s public debt amounted to $2,856,977,932. This figure represents 16.9% more than the total disbursed outstanding public debt for the comparative period in 2023.

Minister of Finance Camilo Gonsalves told parliament last week that the total domestic debt, which amounted to $818.5 million as of September 30th, 2024, increased by 28.2%, or $179.9 million, when compared with the domestic debt for the same period in 2023.

The external debt for the period stood at 2.04 billion, an increase of 12.9%, or 232.6 million, when compared with the external debt of the year-ago period.

The main changes within the domestic debt portfolio over this period are as follows.

The balance outstanding on overdrafts owed by the public sector decreased by 1.1 million, or 0.9%. The local loans portfolio grew by 41.2%, or $39.1 million, during this period.

Total government bonds and notes issued and outstanding over the period increased by $107.6 million, or 31.9%.

The 2025 capital estimates amount to $698.6 million. This figure represents a 22.5% increase, or $128 million, when compared to the originally approved capital budget for 2024.