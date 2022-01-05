SVG’s Tenure On United Nations Security Council Comes To An End

St Vincent and the Grenadines tenure as a Non-Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council has ended.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was elected as a Non-Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council in June 2019, and officially assumed its position on January 2, 2020. The country’s two-year tenure on the Council ended on December 31, 2021.

On November 1st, 2020, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines assumed the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), for one month, which ended on November 30th, 2020.

The stint was the first and only presidency during the country’s tenure on the council and formed part of its responsibility as a non-permanent member.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ presidency, aimed to address contemporary challenges, which include: Pandemics, Environmental Challenges, Climate Change and its Security Consequences, and the Nexus Between Development and Peace and Security.

On Tuesday, Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) began to assume responsibilities as non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

They replaced Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Estonia, Niger, Tunisia, and Vietnam.