SVG’s Volcano Recovery Project (VEEP) wins World Bank’s VP award

VEEP, the Volcano Recovery Project for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, has won the World Bank’s Vice President Award.

Elad Shenfeld, the World Bank’s Senior Disaster Risk Management Specialist, announced this at the launch of the VEEP program on Thursday 28 July.

“VEEP won the VP award based on the World Bank’s core values of impact, integrity, respect, innovation, and teamwork. It is an impressive accomplishment and a testament to the professionalism, commitment, and excellence of SVG’s government competency”.

“In only two months, a team which had never met before, and some of whom had never visited the island, worked remotely in the virtual world to prepare a project”.

According to Shenfeld, this is unheard of. The project was among 70 nominations that were submitted from around the region, Shenfeld said.

Communities mainly affected by La Soufriere eruptions, particularly in the northern part of the island, are the focus of the project.