SVGSF completes FINA level one coaches training

FINA level 1 coaches’ training

St Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) continue to invest in the development of its swim coaches. The SVGSF is supported by our international body responsible for worldwide Aquatics. FINA.

The SVGSF, with strong support from FINA, recently hosted a FINA Level One Swimming Coaches Course. The course had both online and face-to-face components. The face-to-face component of the course was conducted over three days, from 4th-6th June. The course was attended by a total of eighteen coaches, fourteen from St Vincent and the Grenadines, three from Barbados and one from St Kitts & Nevis.

The tutor for the certification course was Mr David Farmer from Barbados who has over 40 years of swimming coaching experience. The Technical Director for Swimming in SVG, Dr Simone France, organized the course after recognizing the need for more coaches in SVG to be certified. Existing FINA Level two coaches Ricky Deane Alexander and Kyle Dougan both attended the course, using it as a refresher and to also oversee their club coaches who all attended the course.

The Federation can proudly say that St Vincent and the Grenadines now has fourteen certified swimming coaches which will help in their quest to continue the development of the sport of swimming in St Vincent and the Grenadines.