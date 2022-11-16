SVGSF please with SVG’s performance in OECS swim Championships

St Vincent and the Grenadines Swimming Federation (SVGSF) are pleased to report on the results of our participation in the 30th OECS Swimming Championships.

The 30th OECS Swimming Championships were held from November 11th to 13th in St Lucia. Countries participating were Antigua, Grenada, St Kitts, St Lucia, St Vincent, and St Martin. We congratulate Antigua on their first win as the overall Champions of OECS Swimming.

Team SVG faced financial constraints as we did not receive the typical support we have gotten in the past from the Government and the National Lottery. As a result we were not able to take a full team of 34 swimmers and this meant that we could not be competitive in the team event aspect of the Championships. However, our individual swimmers were very competitive.

We did receive financial assistance from the SVG Olympic Committee and we are grateful for their support. With the SVG Olympic Committee support we were able to take 24 swimmers (12 males and 12 females).

The SVG Swimming Federation are very pleased at the results of our individual swimmers. Eleven years ago, SVG swimming won a total of 4 bronze medals by two swimmers and we were very pleased at that time. This year Team SVG brought home a total of 72 medals which included 17 Golds, 26 Silvers and 29 bronze medals. In addition, our relay teams won one gold, 3 silvers and 6 bronze medals. Twenty three of the twenty four Team SVG swimmers brought home medals with eighteen in individual medals and a further 5 earned medals as part of a relay team. This is clear evidence of the tremendous progress that has been made.

Special congratulations to:

Hazen Dabriel was outstanding in the boys age 11 to 12 category winning the individual age group championships. He placed in the top three of all eleven of his races. He won five Golds in the 100 meter Freestyle; 100 meter backstroke; 50 meter Breaststroke; 50 meter Butterfly and the 200 Individual Medley. He also won five silver medals in the 50, 200 and 400 meter Freestyle events; 50 meter backstroke and 50 meter Butterfly. He also won a bronze in the 100 meter Breaststroke.

Kennice Greene, our Carifta silver medalist, broke two OECS records in the girls 13 to 14 age group in the 50 meter Freestyle and in the 50 meter Butterfly. She won a total of 3 golds, 2 silvers and 4 bronze medals.

Mya Defrietas broke two OECS Championship records in the 200 meter and 400 meter freestyle races in the girls age 15 to 17 age group. Mya won 3 gold medals, 2 silvers and a bronze medal.

The Mixed aged 11 to 14 Relay team won Gold and set a new record in the 200 meter Freestyle relay. The members of the team were Matthew Ballah, Brandon George, Kennice Greene and Zariel Nelson.

The future look bright for SVG swimming with some excellent results in age 9 to 10 group.

Belle Adams swam in the first year of the age 9 to 10 group. She won Gold in 50 meter Butterfly and 50 meter Breaststroke; silver in the 50 and 100 meter freestyle; silver in the 200 meter IM and 3 bronze medals in the 200 and 400 meter freestyle and 50 meter backstroke events.

Caghry Williams swam in the first year of the boys 9 to 10 age group. He was able to win a gold, a silver and a bronze medal.

Jadon Hamilton swam in the second year of the boys age 9 to 10 group and he brought home 2 silvers and 3 bronze medals.

Team SVG also had good results in the various relays which included the following:

Silver in the Girls age 11 to 14 200 meter Medley Relay. The team comprised Kevern Dasilva, Kathryn Cumberbatch, Kennice Greene and Zariel Nelson.

Silver in the Boys age 11 to 14 200 meter Medley Relay. The team comprised Matthew Ballah, Brandon George, Tyler Robinson and Seth Ballah

Bronze in the Girls 15 & over 200 meter Medley Relay. The team comprised Abigail Deshong, Tia Gunmunro, Mya Defrietas and Rhema Robinson

Bronze in the Boys 15 & Over 200 meter Medley Relay. The team comprised Nikolas Sylvester, Bryson George, Kenale Alleyne and Eltonte Leonard.

Bronze in the Mixed 10 & Under 200 meter freestyle Relay. The team comprised Belle Adams, Skylar Byron, Jadon Hamilton and Caghry Williams.

Bronze in the Mixed 15 and Over 200 meter freestyle Relay. The team comprised Tia Gunmunro, Mya Defrietas, Kenale Alleyne and Nikolas Sylvester.

Silver in the Girls 11 to 14 Freestyle relay. Team comprised Kevern Dasilva, Tayeah St Hillaire, Kennice Greene and Zariel Nelson.

Bronze in the Boys 11 to 14 200 meter Freestyle Relay. Team comprised Brandon George, Hazen Dabriel, Seth Byron and Matthew.

Silver in the Girls 15 & Over 200 meter Freestyle Relay. Team comprised Tia Gunmunro, Rhema Robinson, Abigail Deshong and Mya Defrietas

Bronze in the Boys 15 and over 200 meter Freestyle Relay. Team comprised Kenale Alleyne, Bryson George, Eltonte Leonard and Nikolas Sylvester.

Additional individual medal winners were as follows:

Kathryn Cumberbatch (girls age 11 to 12) – 1 Gold and 1 Silver medal.

Kevern Dasilva (girls age 13 to 14) – 1 Silver and 1 bronze medal.

Abigail Deshong (girls age 15 to 17) – 1 Gold and 2 bronze medals. Broke OECS record in the 50 meter Butterfly.

Eltonique Leonard (girls age 11 to 12) – 1 Silver and 2 bronze medals

Zariel Nelson (girls age 11 to 12) – 1 bronze medal

Tayeah StHillaire (girls age 11 to 12) – 2 Silver medals

Kenale Alleyne (boys 15 to 17) – 2 Silvers and 2 bronze medals

Brandon George (boys 13 to 14) – 1 Silver medal

Bryson George (boys age 15 to 17) – 1 Gold and 1 Silver medals

Nikolas Sylvester (men 18 & older) – 1 Gold; 1 Silver and 1 bronze medals

Special thanks to our Head Coach, Kyle Dougan and his assistant, Tamarah St Hilaire. Also, special appreciation to Brain George on his excellent work as Team Manager.