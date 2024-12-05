SVGTA Honors Industry Leaders at Annual Awards Ceremony

SVGTA, SVHTA, and Ministry of Tourism Celebrate Excellence at Annual Awards and Cocktail Ceremony

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA), in collaboration with the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Hotel and Tourism Association (SVGHTA) and the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development & Culture, hosted its prestigious Annual Awards Ceremony on Saturday, November 30, 2024. The event honoured individuals, businesses, and organizations whose exceptional contributions have helped shaped and strengthened the tourism industry in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Honourable Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development & Culture, Carlos James expressed deep gratitude for the contributions of all awardees and stakeholders, stating:

“Tonight, we celebrate the extraordinary efforts of those who continue to make St. Vincent and the Grenadines a premier destination. Their dedication not only enhances our tourism offerings but also fosters pride in our beautiful nation. Congratulations to all awardees for their invaluable contributions to our growing industry.”

The Minister also highlighted that discussions are already underway to further enhance the awards ceremony for 2025. These enhancements aim to increase stakeholder engagement and expand recognition of excellence across an even broader spectrum of the tourism industry.

SVGHTA Awards

Bartender of the Year 2024: James Spencer, Young Island Resort (Sponsored by East Caribbean Group of Companies)

James Spencer, Young Island Resort (Sponsored by East Caribbean Group of Companies) Chef of the Year 2024: Christopher John, Young Island Resort (Sponsored by East Caribbean Group of Companies)

Christopher John, Young Island Resort (Sponsored by East Caribbean Group of Companies) Dive Operator of the Year 2024: Serenity Dive (Sponsored by St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd)

Serenity Dive (Sponsored by St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd) Front Office Person of the Year 2024: Mary Yearwood, Barefoot Yacht Charters (Sponsored by St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd)

Mary Yearwood, Barefoot Yacht Charters (Sponsored by St. Vincent Co-operative Bank Ltd) Gardener of the Year 2024: Kenroy Pierre, Sandals Resort (Sponsored by Finishing and Furnishing Co Ltd)

Kenroy Pierre, Sandals Resort (Sponsored by Finishing and Furnishing Co Ltd) Island Ambassador of the Year 2024: Ken Isaacs, Fantasea Tours (Sponsored by GECCU)

Ken Isaacs, Fantasea Tours (Sponsored by GECCU) Room Attendant of the Year 2024: Veliana George, Mariners Hotel (Sponsored by Vincy Dine Out)

Veliana George, Mariners Hotel (Sponsored by Vincy Dine Out) Supervisor of the Year 2024: Lisa Allen, Horizon Yacht Charters (Sponsored by Sagicor Life Inc.)

Lisa Allen, Horizon Yacht Charters (Sponsored by Sagicor Life Inc.) Waitress of the Year 2024: Valerie Thomas, Grenadine House (Sponsored by East Caribbean Group of Companies)

Valerie Thomas, Grenadine House (Sponsored by East Caribbean Group of Companies) Yachting Operator of the Year 2024: Horizon Yacht Charters (Sponsored by St. Vincent Building and Loan Association)

Horizon Yacht Charters (Sponsored by St. Vincent Building and Loan Association) Hotelier of the Year 2024: Isola Giddings, Grenadine House (Sponsored by Massy Stores (SVG) Ltd)

SVGTA Awards

Most Compliant Accommodation Establishment: Vincent – Stonetrail Villas; Grenadines – The Lookout Boutique Villa & Apartment

Vincent – Stonetrail Villas; Grenadines – The Lookout Boutique Villa & Apartment Most Compliant Taxi Operator: Vincent – Mr. Arrington Burgin; Bequia – Mr. Shane Simmons

Vincent – Mr. Arrington Burgin; Bequia – Mr. Shane Simmons Most Compliant Tour Guide: Vincent – Ms. Elma Maloney; Bequia – Ms. Noelene Osborne

Vincent – Ms. Elma Maloney; Bequia – Ms. Noelene Osborne Most Compliant Tour Operator: Ronald Fraser, Sky Blue Taxi Tours SVG

Ronald Fraser, Sky Blue Taxi Tours SVG Most Compliant Short-Term Rental Vehicle Service: Kenroy Glynn, KVG Rental Services

Kenroy Glynn, KVG Rental Services Most Outstanding Taxi Operator in Training: Quilan ‘Barry’ Da Santos

Quilan ‘Barry’ Da Santos Most Outstanding Tour Guide in Training: La Fayette Johnson

Humanitarian Awards

Michael Richards – Richview Guest House

Jeremie Tronet – JT Pro Centre LTD

Rondell Weekes – R and C Guest House

Jean Marc Sailly – Bougainvillea

Rosemon Adams

Abdon Whyte

SVGTA Employee Award

Employee of the Year: Kimisha Bailey-Browne

Ministry of Tourism Awards

Most Outstanding Community Group: Barrouallie Tourism & Heritage Organisation

Barrouallie Tourism & Heritage Organisation Best Tourism Site: Owia Salt Pond Recreation Park

Owia Salt Pond Recreation Park Airport Ambassador of the Year: Reuniqka Martin

Reuniqka Martin Port Ambassador of the Year: Kelesha Small

Kelesha Small Customs Officer of the Year: Pethra Hooper

Pethra Hooper Immigration Officer of the Year: Sherren Arrington

Sherren Arrington Service Excellence Award by the Minister of Tourism: Matthew Harry

Stakeholder of the Year

The ceremony concluded with the prestigious Stakeholder of the Year Award presented to Hotel Alexandrina, recognized for its exemplary service, compliance, and contribution to the tourism sector. The Honourable Minister commended the hotel’s Managing Director, Mrs. Ruth Stevens, for her unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

The evening underscored the collaborative efforts of stakeholders, highlighting the passion and dedication that continue to propel St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a top-tier travel destination.

For more information about the awards or the initiatives of the SVGTA, please contact: [email protected]