SVG Tourism Authority Launches 2-Week Inspection of Taxis, Tour Buses, and Short-Term Vehicle Rentals

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Tourism Authority (SVGTA) has initiated a comprehensive two-week inspection of taxis, tour buses, and short-term vehicle rentals across mainland St. Vincent and Bequia. The inspection runs from Monday, 7th October to Friday, 18th October on the mainland, and from Monday, 14th October to Tuesday, 15th October on Bequia.

These inspections are a key part of SVGTA’s ongoing commitment to upholding safety, quality, and service standards within the transportation sector, which play a vital role in enhancing the overall tourism experience.

Key Requirements for Operators:

Operators must present valid Vehicle Insurance and Red Cross certificates.

All vehicles must be equipped with a fully stocked first aid kit.

A functional and up-to-date fire extinguisher must be present in each vehicle.

The vehicle’s interior and exterior must comply with the standards for taxi operators and the code of practice for short-term vehicle rentals.

The SVGTA urges all vehicle operators in the specified categories to treat these inspections with the utmost seriousness, as they are critical for maintaining the high standards of service that both visitors and locals expect.

For more information, please contact the SVG Tourism Authority at 456-6222 or email [email protected].