SVGTU Says Unvaccinated Teachers Are Being Denied Loans

The Industrial Relations Officer of St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union, Andrew John, says the Union has been informed that unvaccinated teachers are now being denied loans.

John disclosed the information on Wednesday morning at a press conference held by the Union.

The Industrial Relations Officer did not name the banking institutions he said are engaged in refusing loans to unvaccinated teachers.

In speaking of the new development, President of the SVGTU Oswald Robinson had a clear message for banks engaging in such action.

“I am sending a message to the banks, if you are refusing to grant loans to those teachers who are unvaccinated, we would ask those teachers to withdraw their accounts from your banks”.

“We would also encourage the rest of the public not to patronize your service and to seek membership with the teacher’s credit union and other credit unions”.

“If we learn of other business places out there which are engaged in this type of action, then we would also encourage the masses not to do business with you”.

“This is wickedness in high places, and we cannot sit back idle”, Robinson said.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union will hold a protest in Kingstown on Friday against the Government mandatory vaccine policy for frontline workers.