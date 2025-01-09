SVGTU Seeking Industrial Relations & Research Officer: Apply Now

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union is seeking applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Industrial Relations and Research Officer (IRRO).

Qualifications

Applicants must possess:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Labour and Employment Relations and/or related field

Knowledge of Labour Laws

Knowledge of laws governing the teaching profession

Adequate knowledge of SVGTU’s Grievance Procedure

Adequate Knowledge of the SVGTU’s Constitution and Code of Ethics

Basic Computer Skills

Good oral and written communication skills

A valid driver’s license

List of Duties include:

Conducting Research

Negotiations

Grievance Handling

Developing and implementing training programmes

Recruiting members

Liaising with stakeholders

Applications accompanied by proof of qualifications and two recent testimonials should be sent to:

The General Secretary

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union

P.O. Box 304

Mc Kies Hill

St. Vincent

The deadline for the receipt of applications is Friday, 31st January 2025.