SVGTU Seeking Industrial Relations & Research Officer: Apply Now

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union is seeking applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Industrial Relations and Research Officer (IRRO).

Qualifications

Applicants must possess:

  • A Bachelor’s Degree in Labour and Employment Relations and/or related field
  • Knowledge of Labour Laws
  • Knowledge of laws governing the teaching profession
  • Adequate knowledge of SVGTU’s Grievance Procedure
  • Adequate Knowledge of the SVGTU’s Constitution and Code of Ethics
  • Basic Computer Skills
  • Good oral and written communication skills
  • A valid driver’s license

List of Duties include: 

  • Conducting Research
  • Negotiations
  • Grievance Handling
  • Developing and implementing training programmes
  • Recruiting members
  • Liaising with stakeholders

Applications accompanied by proof of qualifications and two recent testimonials should be sent to:

The General Secretary

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union

P.O. Box 304

Mc Kies Hill

St. Vincent

The deadline for the receipt of applications is Friday, 31st January 2025.

