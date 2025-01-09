SVGTU Seeking Industrial Relations & Research Officer: Apply Now

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers Union is seeking applications from suitably qualified candidates to fill the position of Industrial Relations and Research Officer (IRRO).
Qualifications
Applicants must possess:
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Labour and Employment Relations and/or related field
- Knowledge of Labour Laws
- Knowledge of laws governing the teaching profession
- Adequate knowledge of SVGTU’s Grievance Procedure
- Adequate Knowledge of the SVGTU’s Constitution and Code of Ethics
- Basic Computer Skills
- Good oral and written communication skills
- A valid driver’s license
List of Duties include:
- Conducting Research
- Negotiations
- Grievance Handling
- Developing and implementing training programmes
- Recruiting members
- Liaising with stakeholders
Applications accompanied by proof of qualifications and two recent testimonials should be sent to:
The General Secretary
St. Vincent and the Grenadines Teachers’ Union
P.O. Box 304
Mc Kies Hill
St. Vincent
The deadline for the receipt of applications is Friday, 31st January 2025.