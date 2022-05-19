Thursday, May 19
Updated:

Swati, daughter of India’s President, makes kids swoon

Swoon: Overcome with admiration, adoration, or other strong emotion
Ernesto Cooke
Ram Nath Kovind arrives in SVG, first Indian President to visit
Photo St Vincent Times

Swati Kovind, the daughter of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, was an immediate hit with the children at the School For Children With Special Needs on Thursday.

Swati and her mother, Savita Kovind, the first lady of India, visited the school in St. Vincent as part of the president’s three-day visit.

Upon entering the classroom, it was clear that Swati fell in love with the students, as her eyes glowed with delight and her face was barely able to contain the smiles.

No doubt, the children instantly felt love, despite their disabilities. Swati was showered with hugs as children could be seen not wanting to let go of her.

During the visit to the school, a USD 25,000 donation was presented for the school’s development.

Ram Nath Kovind is the first Indian President to visit St Vincent and the Grenadines. They will leave the state on Friday.

Share.

Ernesto has written for the New York Times and reported for the BBC during the La Soufriere Eruptions of 2021

Related Posts