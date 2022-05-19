Swati Kovind, the daughter of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, was an immediate hit with the children at the School For Children With Special Needs on Thursday.

Swati and her mother, Savita Kovind, the first lady of India, visited the school in St. Vincent as part of the president’s three-day visit.

Upon entering the classroom, it was clear that Swati fell in love with the students, as her eyes glowed with delight and her face was barely able to contain the smiles.

No doubt, the children instantly felt love, despite their disabilities. Swati was showered with hugs as children could be seen not wanting to let go of her.

During the visit to the school, a USD 25,000 donation was presented for the school’s development.

Ram Nath Kovind is the first Indian President to visit St Vincent and the Grenadines. They will leave the state on Friday.