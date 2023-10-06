Sweeping concessions for taxi operators approved by St Vincent govt

Duty-Free Concessions on Vehicles for Taxi Drivers in SVG

As an incentive to import modern vehicles to improve their service, the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) is offering an appealing duty-free package “for all taxi drivers” and tour operators, for all sorts of vehicles.

Taxi drivers and tour operators wishing to import vehicles up to a year old would enjoy a 100% duty-free concession, according to Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture.

Furthermore, taxi drivers and tour operators would earn a 75% duty-free concession on vehicles two to three years old, while vehicles four to six years old will receive a 50% duty-free concession.

Earlier today (6th October, 2023), at the Kingstown Cruise Ship Terminal, the tourism minister stated that the taxi operator incentive program is open to all classes of vehicles, including those with a minimum seating capacity of five (5) people.

Lowering the seating capacity on vehicles for duty-free concessions, according to James, would help to promote the creation of a new niche of luxury type concierge vehicle service, which would provide better visitor experiences while adding value to the local transportation sector.

Taxi operators who have been in operation for the last three years, according to Minister James, are eligible for the generous concessions. The taxi incentive program is meant to assist taxi drivers and other tourism partners.

Prior to the new taxi operator incentive scheme, duty-free privileges were only available to tour operators that imported larger-seating coaster buses.