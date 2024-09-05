SwiftPac Distributes School Supply Kits to Hurricane-Affected Students

SwiftPac distributes 135 Kits of School Supplies

SwiftPac is pleased to announce the distribution of 135 kits of school supplies in support of our nation’s youth as they prepare for the new school term. Receiving these supplies were customers, persons aﬀected and displaced by Hurricane Beryl on mainland St Vincent and in the Grenadines, and children in the South Rivers/Park Hill community.

The Back-to-School Drive took place at the SwiftPac Oﬃce in Kingstown on Friday 30th August 2024.

The company has been supporting students in the past through the distribution of backpacks, and provision of scholarships. SwiftPac continues to show their dedication to ensuring the success of children as they receive their education at the preschool, primary and secondary level.

The company believes that this drive would relieve the financial burden on parents and guardians, and having these supplies are important for learning in the classroom. The kits included notebooks, rulers, pens, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, geometry sets, color pencils, crayons, folders, and loose leaves.

About the Company

SwiftPac is a leading logistics company providing Express Courier, Air and Ocean Cargo services with Fast delivery to St Vincent and the rest of the Caribbean region.