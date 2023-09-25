Vincentians will have another chance to get rid of outdated home goods this week when the Central Water and Sewerage Authority’s (CWSA) Solid Waste Management Unit performs its free White Goods Collection program.

Household items such as big and small appliances, mattresses and bedding, gardening tools, and barrels are examples of white goods.

The service is offered twice a year, and the CWSA states that no building materials will be collected as part of the program.

This free service is likewise not available to commercial organizations.