SASMF Names Kai Marks-Dasent Youth Sailor of the Year 2024

Sylvester Ambrose Simmons Memorial Foundation Announces Youth Sailor of the Year 2024

The Sylvester Ambrose Simmons Memorial Foundation held its second annual members’ dinner on Saturday, 14th December, at De Reef in Bequia. This event celebrated the Foundation’s continued commitment to youth sailing and community development in honour of the late Sylvester Ambrose Simmons, a passionate advocate for youth sailing and community engagement in Bequia.

Launched in 2023, the Sylvester Ambrose Simmons Memorial Foundation has dedicated its efforts to promoting youth sailing and fostering opportunities for young sailors across the Grenadines. A key highlight of the Foundation’s activities was the Youth Regatta, held in March 2024, which brought together young sailors from Bequia, Canouan, Mayreau, and St. Vincent. Plans are already underway for the 2025 regatta, scheduled for the weekend of 15th and 16th March.

The highlight of this year’s dinner was the Youth Sailor of the Year Award, presented by Sylvester Simmons’ widow, Mrs Joan Simmons. The award celebrates exceptional talent, dedication, and contribution to the sport of sailing. Sailors from Bequia, Canouan, and St. Vincent were nominated by their clubs, with the winner selected by an independent panel.

This year’s award was proudly presented to 14-year-old Kai Marks-Dasent from the Vincy Sailing Club. A student at St Joseph’s Convent, Marriaqua, Kai exemplifies dedication both on and off the water. Beyond excelling in competition, he actively gives back to the sport, assisting at his club and mentoring new sailors.

Kai’s remarkable achievements include securing 3rd place at the North American O’pen Skiff Championships and raising funds for his team’s participation by completing a daring sail from St. Vincent to Bequia. His ambitions include competing at the Youth World Sailing Championships next year and representing his country at the Junior Olympics in 2026.

The Sylvester Ambrose Simmons Memorial Foundation continues to uphold the legacy of its namesake, inspiring and empowering young sailors in the region while fostering community development through meaningful initiatives.