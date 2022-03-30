Tabby Diamond, lead singer of reggae group Mighty Diamonds, Killed

Tabby Diamond, lead singer for the legendary Jamaican reggae group, The Mighty Diamonds, was killed on Tuesday night.

The St. Andrew South Police confirmed that Tabby Diamond (real name Donald Shaw) and Owen Beckford were killed when a gunman opened fire on a group of people outside a shot around 9:42 p.m.

Two men and a woman were also wounded in the shooting.

Fitzroy ‘Bunny’ Simpson and Lloyd ‘Judge’ Ferguson are the remaining members of The Mighty Diamonds, the musical trio, formed in 1969.

The Mighty Diamonds is known for hits such as Have Mercy, Pass the Kutchie, and I Need a Roof.