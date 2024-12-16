‘Tackling Crime with Limited Resources’-ACP Benjamin

Increased Police Visibility as Strategy Shifts to Address Crime

According to ACP Christopher Benjamin, who oversees the operations portfolio within the St Vincent police force, security is an expensive endeavor.

“We are asked to do more with our limited resources.” This in itself presents a significant challenge. Apart from the challenge, our primary responsibility is to enforce the laws of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. However, I must emphasise that combating crime is not solely the responsibility of the police. It is not solely the responsibility of the police; we must collaborate to eradicate the menace of crime.”.

Benjamin says within the police force from an operational perspective. They employ a lot of strategy; however, there is always room for improvement.

“So, going forward, you will see. A police presence throughout the country. At times when we are not present, don’t assume we are not there, as we must strategize accordingly. We will be knocking on doors. You will see us on the road doing traffic operations two. We plan to carry out a variety of searches”.

“These operations. You may not feel the instantaneous result, but as we tighten what we are doing, I guarantee you. You will feel the impact, and you will see the result”.

Benjamin asserted that since Rome did not emerge overnight, we must collaborate to resolve our issues.

Benjamin stated that the police will handle information as confidentially as possible.