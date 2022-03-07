Taiwan donates over 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to SVG

Ambassador Peter Sha-Li LAN handed over 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Hon. St. Clair Prince, Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) on 7th March, 2022.

In order to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with the Government and people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) took action and managed to deliver 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on 1 March, 2022.

Ambassador Lan said in an interview that the donation of 10,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, following the previous donations of rapid test kits, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, masks and a variety of personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies, is part of the commitment between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in jointly combatting the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan) will continue to work with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in various cooperation and promote the welfare of the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Hon. Minister Prince, on behalf of the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, expressed the sincere appreciation to the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan) for always being there when Saint Vincent and the Grenadines faces challenges. He said the vaccines are in good hands and encouraged people to take the vaccine in hope to end the pandemic soon.