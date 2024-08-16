Taiwan Awards 22 Scholarships to Outstanding Students in SVG

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Taiwan and the Taiwan ICDF Scholarships Certificate awarded 22 scholarships to outstanding students for graduate and undergraduate education in Taiwan.

Fiona Fan, Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan to St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), stated that the Taiwan scholarship programme is more than just academic excellence; it is a bridge that fosters deep-rooted bilateral exchanges and friendships between our peoples,” reaffirming Taiwan’s commitment to strengthening relations with SVG through this and other initiatives.

Ambassador Fan encouraged the students to seize opportunities to study, grow, and contribute to the development of SVG when they returned.

In his speeches, Prime Minister Gonsalves encouraged students to return home after finishing their education, noting that many Taiwanese enterprises attempt to keep them after graduation.

“One disappointment for me is that over 73% of the awardees are female. I would have wanted to see more men take advantage of these possibilities.

Danielle Lewis, Kody James, Shernelle Browne, Laurie Hoyte, Jolesia Pope, Jehan Carr, Foreecia Nichols, Kaian Cuffy, Jamila Spence, Cledon Glynn, Lisa Sam, Andrew Hamilton, Mary-Ann Woods, Nakita Young, Alena Johnson, Duncan Bailey, Collete Johnson, Cathelia George, Oshborne Phillips, Nicketha Toney, Disel Cupid, and Danielle Jackson are among the 22 scholarship recipients.