Taiwan Awards Bursaries to Students Across SVG

OVER 500 STUDENTS TO BENEFIT FROM BURSARIES

Over 500 students at various academic levels will receive bursaries from the Republic of China on Taiwan.

The first set of bursaries were distributed on Monday at a ceremony held at the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, Villa Campus.

Students attending primary, secondary and technical institutions on the Windward side of the island, Kingstown, the Marriaqua Valley and surrounding areas, as well as the students of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College officially received their grants.

Addressing the event, ROC’s Ambassador Her Excellency Fiona Fan said these scholarships are being made possible under the Human Development Resource programme, between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan.

Her Excellency went on to say that as of 2025, Taiwan is seeking to increase the number of scholarships to Vincentian Students to study in that country.

The Taiwanese Ambassador also pointed to a number of major infrastructural projects to which Taiwan has contributed, noting that it is not just infrastructural development to which Taiwan is contributing but they are helping to foster sustainable growth in the country.