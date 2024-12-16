Taiwan Bursaries Ceremony Celebrates 524 Vincentian Students

Taiwan and SVG Presented the 2024 Taiwan Bursaries Scholarship to Vincentian students

The 2024 Taiwan Bursaries Presentation Ceremony, took place at the Community College, Bethel High School, and Bequia SDA Secondary School on December 2nd, 3rd, and 5th, 2024 respectively. The ceremony was co-hosted by Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King, and Minister of Housing Hon. Orando Brewster.

Ambassador expressed that 524 Vincentian students from primary, secondary and tertiary education and technical institutions are beneficiaries of the bursaries, worth of around EC$320,600 this year; adding that this program started in 1998, and more than 12,000 Vincentian students have benefited from this scheme. She was delighted that educational collaborations enrich both our countries through academic excellence and individual development.

Hon. Minister Curtis King expressed his appreciation to Taiwan for the continuous support, and will continue to deepen partnership between Taiwan and SVG. He encouraged all recipients to use the bursaries wisely, continue to broaden horizons, and unlock their full potential. He emphasized that Taiwan’s economic prosperity was built on the foundation of high educational developments, and SVG values the importance of education and more and more resources have been contributed in the field of education.

Hon. Minister Orando Brewster expressed his gratitude to Taiwan for its generous contribution in many fields, including ICT, public health, infrastructure, and education development; he also expressed special thanks to Ambassador Fan “She has been doing tremendous good to SVG and its people”, and recalling that Ambassador Fan always interacts with officers and local people in every single event. He said that SVG and Taiwan continued to deepen the connection now and in the years to come.

Taiwan is proud to stand alongside St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as well as its people. Taiwan and SVG will continue to build a stronger, more sustainable future altogether.