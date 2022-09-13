Taiwan continues to strengthen SVG health system, donates ambulance

St Vincent and the Grenadines’ health services are further being strengthened through assistance from the Republic of China on Taiwan.

Today, an ambulance was donated to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital courtesy of the Republic of China on Taiwan. Speaking at the handing-over ceremony, the Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan His Excellency Peter Sha-Li Lan, said Taiwan remains committed to supporting developmental projects and programmes in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Ambassador said his country will continue to support St Vincent and the Grenadines in accessing resources which are required.

Minister of Health Hon. St. Clair Prince, in thanking the Government and people of Taiwan, said that Taiwan has been instrumental in all areas of development in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Prince noted that a request has been made for two additional ambulances from a collaborative partner.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Republic of China on Taiwan have shared forty-one years of diplomatic relations.