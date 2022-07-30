Taiwan contributes to the socioeconomic development of SVG

Several events advancing the socio-economic development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines took place in the conference room of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022.

A signing ceremony was held for the Kingstown Port Modernization Project, a certificate awarding ceremony for the 2022 Taiwan MOFA Scholarship and Taiwan ICDF Scholarship recipients, and a laptop handover ceremony.

In his remarks, Minister of Finance Camillo Gonsalves said Kingstown needs a modern port. St. Vincent and the Grenadines will benefit from the Port Modernization project, according to Gonsalves. The project will be financed by US$36 million from the United Kingdom, a loan of US$110 million from the Caribbean Development Bank, and a loan of US$62 million from the Government of Taiwan.

His Excellency Ambassador Peter Sha-Li Lan, Republic of China (Taiwan) Ambassador to SVG, said he is glad to “leave a footprint on this very important project”.

In addition, 20 students received scholarships from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the International Cooperation Development Fund (ICDF) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Conference Room. In his address to the 20 scholarship recipients, Dr Ralph Gonsalves encouraged them to learn the Mandarin language and to be disciplined and focused.

The Minister of Education Curtis King said the scholarship opportunity will prepare students to drive the country’s future development.

The Ministry of Education also received 100 ASUS laptops. As a result of Taiwan’s technological advancement.